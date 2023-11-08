Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TNL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 33.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $31,767.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,369.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director George Herrera sold 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $31,767.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,369.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $192,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,304.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Trading Up 2.9 %

TNL opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial began coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Stories

