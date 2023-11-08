Tree Island Steel (TSL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th.

Tree Island Steel Price Performance

Shares of TSE TSL opened at C$3.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.96. Tree Island Steel has a 12 month low of C$2.81 and a 12 month high of C$3.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Tree Island Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Tree Island Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

About Tree Island Steel

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers low-carbon and high-carbon galvanized steel wires; clean and bright wire for industrial and original equipment manufacturer customers; agricultural products, including fencing, barbed wire, galvanized wire, and bright wire, as well as other fabricated wire products specifically for farming, ranching, and vineyards; welded wire concrete reinforcing mesh and other fabricated wire products for heavy construction industry and infrastructure projects; and nails and stucco reinforcing products for residential and light commercial construction.

