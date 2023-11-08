Tree Island Steel (TSL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2023

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSLGet Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th.

Tree Island Steel Price Performance

Shares of TSE TSL opened at C$3.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.96. Tree Island Steel has a 12 month low of C$2.81 and a 12 month high of C$3.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Tree Island Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Tree Island Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

About Tree Island Steel

(Get Free Report)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers low-carbon and high-carbon galvanized steel wires; clean and bright wire for industrial and original equipment manufacturer customers; agricultural products, including fencing, barbed wire, galvanized wire, and bright wire, as well as other fabricated wire products specifically for farming, ranching, and vineyards; welded wire concrete reinforcing mesh and other fabricated wire products for heavy construction industry and infrastructure projects; and nails and stucco reinforcing products for residential and light commercial construction.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL)

Receive News & Ratings for Tree Island Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tree Island Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.