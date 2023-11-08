TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

TNET has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

Shares of TNET opened at $106.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.51. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $121.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.27 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 61.53%. As a group, analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TriNet Group news, Director Ralph A. Clark sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total value of $110,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,244.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, Director Ralph A. Clark sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total value of $110,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,244.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $739,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,778,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,109 shares of company stock valued at $8,083,113. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,130,000 after buying an additional 48,461 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $532,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

