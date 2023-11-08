Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Trinseo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Trinseo from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

NYSE TSE opened at $6.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $219.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42.

In other news, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 88,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,259.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $64,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,709.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 45,500 shares of company stock valued at $379,160. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 51.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Trinseo during the first quarter worth $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 43.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 227.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

