Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Trisura Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Trisura Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.29.

TSE TSU opened at C$33.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 92.73. Trisura Group has a one year low of C$29.05 and a one year high of C$47.90. The firm has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.06. Trisura Group had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of C$664.42 million during the quarter.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

