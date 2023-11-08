Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $207.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th.

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $109.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.26. Ubiquiti has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $304.75.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $491.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.97 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 21.11% and a negative return on equity of 220.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Ubiquiti will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UI. SW Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,422,000 after buying an additional 129,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,124,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 34,535 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,855,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 325.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 31,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

