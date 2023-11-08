Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Director Eren Bali Sells 15,000 Shares

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $178,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,725,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,513,079.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Eren Bali also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 2nd, Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $141,750.00.
- On Tuesday, September 5th, Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $157,650.00.
Udemy Stock Up 3.7 %
Udemy stock opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.78. Udemy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $17.26.
Institutional Trading of Udemy
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on UDMY shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Udemy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Udemy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Udemy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.
Udemy Company Profile
Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.
