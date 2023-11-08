Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Director Eren Bali Sells 15,000 Shares

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $178,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,725,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,513,079.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eren Bali also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $141,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $157,650.00.

Udemy stock opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.78. Udemy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $17.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDMY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 23,527 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,256,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UDMY shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Udemy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Udemy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Udemy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

