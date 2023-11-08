Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Major Shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,363,747 shares in the company, valued at $11,128,175.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Toro 18 Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 7th, Toro 18 Holdings Llc purchased 48,962 shares of Universal Electronics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $396,102.58.

On Monday, October 30th, Toro 18 Holdings Llc acquired 2,505 shares of Universal Electronics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $18,587.10.

On Friday, October 27th, Toro 18 Holdings Llc acquired 20,480 shares of Universal Electronics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $149,913.60.

Universal Electronics Price Performance

Universal Electronics stock opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $25.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Electronics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

Featured Stories

