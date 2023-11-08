Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Major Shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,363,747 shares in the company, valued at $11,128,175.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Toro 18 Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 7th, Toro 18 Holdings Llc purchased 48,962 shares of Universal Electronics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $396,102.58.
- On Monday, October 30th, Toro 18 Holdings Llc acquired 2,505 shares of Universal Electronics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $18,587.10.
- On Friday, October 27th, Toro 18 Holdings Llc acquired 20,480 shares of Universal Electronics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $149,913.60.
Universal Electronics stock opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $25.91.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.
