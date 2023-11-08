Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Universal Security Instruments from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Universal Security Instruments Price Performance

Shares of UUU opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. Universal Security Instruments has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.92.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 4.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

