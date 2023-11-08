Upbound Group, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.50 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Upbound Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.40. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Upbound Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Upbound Group’s FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

UPBD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Upbound Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Upbound Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upbound Group from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Upbound Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of Upbound Group stock opened at $28.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -724.57 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Upbound Group has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $36.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is -3,399.15%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.61 per share, with a total value of $27,278.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,898.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.61 per share, with a total value of $27,278.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,898.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tyler Montrone sold 21,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $694,122.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,027.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPBD. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Upbound Group during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Upbound Group during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Upbound Group during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Upbound Group during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

