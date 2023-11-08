urban-gro (UGRO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. urban-gro has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $18.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 million. urban-gro had a negative net margin of 35.88% and a negative return on equity of 51.46%. On average, analysts expect urban-gro to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get urban-gro alerts:

urban-gro Stock Performance

Shares of UGRO opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. urban-gro has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of urban-gro in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UGRO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On urban-gro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGRO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of urban-gro by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 337,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 22,506 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in urban-gro during the 1st quarter valued at $1,110,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in urban-gro in the 1st quarter worth $440,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of urban-gro by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of urban-gro by 228.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 193,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 134,404 shares during the period. 22.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About urban-gro

(Get Free Report)

urban-gro, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, building, and integrating complex environmental equipment systems for indoor controlled environment agriculture (CEA) cultivation and retail facilities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company provides architectural design, engineering, and construction services comprising pre-construction, architectural and interior design, integrated cultivation design, owner's representative/construction management, and general contracting services; and maintenance, training, and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for urban-gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for urban-gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.