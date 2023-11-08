Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

VMI stock opened at $195.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.63 and a 52-week high of $353.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.42. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

