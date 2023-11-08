Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 4,505 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 3,361.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth $299,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth $554,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in AeroVironment by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.77, for a total transaction of $53,565.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,344.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AeroVironment Price Performance

AVAV stock opened at $121.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.57 and a 12-month high of $124.33.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $152.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.50 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 24.97% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James cut shares of AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of AeroVironment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.67.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

