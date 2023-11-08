Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Airbnb by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $121.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.77. The company has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $154.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 13,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $1,886,301.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,146,525.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 13,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,301.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,146,525.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $299,566.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,213 shares in the company, valued at $14,066,715.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 656,923 shares of company stock valued at $88,920,360 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

