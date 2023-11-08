Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Varex Imaging worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 100.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 59.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 70.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Varex Imaging during the first quarter worth about $94,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VREX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Varex Imaging stock opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.08 million, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.81. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

