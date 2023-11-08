Vecima Networks (VCM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Vecima Networks to post earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$75.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$73.41 million. Vecima Networks had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.70%.

TSE VCM opened at C$16.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.09. Vecima Networks has a 12 month low of C$15.59 and a 12 month high of C$23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$388.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Vecima Networks’s payout ratio is 19.13%.

Separately, Acumen Capital decreased their target price on Vecima Networks from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

