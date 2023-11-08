Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Matthew J. Wallach Sells 5,000 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total transaction of $977,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,216,254.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV opened at $194.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.94. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

