Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo Sells 6,280 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.72, for a total transaction of $1,216,561.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,650.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alan Mateo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 25th, Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $189,800.00.

On Thursday, October 5th, Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $194.12 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $225.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.32.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

