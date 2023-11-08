Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James cut Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.85.

VTR opened at $43.79 on Monday. Ventas has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $53.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.49, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average of $44.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,863,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 8.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 41,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ventas by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 618,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,045,000 after purchasing an additional 52,710 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,379,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Ventas by 14.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

