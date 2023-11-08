Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Lowered to Market Perform at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.89.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Down 80.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTYX opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $160.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -0.15. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $47.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.84.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.20). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ventyx Biosciences

In other news, insider William J. Sandborn sold 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $400,316.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,805.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ventyx Biosciences news, insider William J. Sandborn sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $400,316.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,805.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 49,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,476,034.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,439,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,442,239.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,717 shares of company stock worth $5,341,854 over the last three months. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTYX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 348.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,604,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,745,000 after buying an additional 5,909,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 57.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,971 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 14.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,727,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,474,000 after acquiring an additional 350,068 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 48.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,685,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,966,000 after acquiring an additional 879,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 16.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,567,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,424,000 after acquiring an additional 217,280 shares in the last quarter.

About Ventyx Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.