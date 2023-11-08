Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) vs. Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Critical Contrast

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) and Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Volcon and Renault’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volcon -1,688.39% -1,201.17% -256.38% Renault N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Volcon and Renault, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00 Renault 0 1 4 0 2.80

Earnings & Valuation

Volcon presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,146.75%. Given Volcon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Volcon is more favorable than Renault.

This table compares Volcon and Renault’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volcon $4.55 million 1.38 -$34.24 million ($8.95) -0.10 Renault N/A N/A N/A $4.71 7.51

Renault has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Volcon. Volcon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Renault, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Volcon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Renault shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Volcon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Renault beats Volcon on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volcon

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Round Rock, Texas.

About Renault

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operating vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments. Its Automotive segment produces, sells, and distributes passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and invests in automotive-sector associates and joint ventures primarily in Nissan. The company's Sale Financing segment offers sale financing, leasing, maintenance, and services contract under the Mobilize Financial Services brand. Its Mobility Services segment provides mobility and energy solutions for electric vehicle users under the Mobilize brand. In addition, it is also involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles and innovative services under the Renault, Dacia, Alpine, and Mobilize brands. Further, the company offers used vehicles and spare parts; and engages in business to business powertrain activities, including exchange of powertrain parts and related engineering activities. Renault SA was founded in 1898 and is based in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

