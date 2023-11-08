Vuzix (VUZI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Vuzix to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 259.89%. The company had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Vuzix’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vuzix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Vuzix Trading Up 0.4 %
VUZI opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. Vuzix has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vuzix by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vuzix by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vuzix by 366.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 136,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.
Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; Vuzix Shield smart glasses; Vuzix Ultralite smart glasses; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware and supports various ERP systems, as well as custom and engineering solutions.
