Walker & Dunlop (WD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 3.0 %

WD stock opened at $72.18 on Wednesday. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $61.06 and a 12 month high of $101.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $1,432,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,107,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $99,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $1,432,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,107,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,084 shares of company stock valued at $4,607,209 in the last ninety days. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth $22,893,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 170.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 361,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,512,000 after acquiring an additional 227,577 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 954,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,933,000 after acquiring an additional 206,042 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 307.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,050,000 after acquiring an additional 149,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,066,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,710,000 after acquiring an additional 115,934 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

