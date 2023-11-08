Wedbush Comments on Airbnb, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Airbnb in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.79. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Airbnb’s FY2025 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.97.

ABNB stock opened at $121.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $154.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Airbnb by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 2.1% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 5.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 4.0% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 36.9% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 976,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,710,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 13,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,301.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,146,525.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 976,238 shares in the company, valued at $118,710,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 656,923 shares of company stock worth $88,920,360. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

