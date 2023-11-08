Wedbush Comments on The Wendy’s Company’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wendy’s in a report issued on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wendy’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $561.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.24 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

WEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.37.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ WEN opened at $18.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.07. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wendy’s by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 34,103 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Wendy’s by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Wendy’s by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Wendy’s by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Wendy’s by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,905,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $58,983,050.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,827,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,889,297.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.38%.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

