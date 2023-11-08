Wedbush Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for First Foundation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Foundation’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

FFWM has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Foundation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $5.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $295.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.14. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. First Foundation’s payout ratio is -1.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in First Foundation by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

