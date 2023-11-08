Wedbush Weighs in on Chuy’s Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chuy’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chuy’s’ current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chuy’s’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Chuy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

Shares of CHUY opened at $33.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.29. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The company has a market cap of $598.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chuy’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,438,000 after acquiring an additional 73,665 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,706,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,589,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 4.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 936,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,646,000 after buying an additional 38,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,433,000 after buying an additional 14,839 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Chuy’s by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,445,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

