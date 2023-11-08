Weibo (WB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.66 million. Weibo had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Weibo’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Weibo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Weibo stock opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. Weibo has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

WB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $18.00 to $14.60 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Benchmark lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Weibo from $24.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weibo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.52.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

