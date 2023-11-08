Weibo (WB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.66 million. Weibo had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Weibo’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Weibo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Weibo Stock Performance
Weibo stock opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. Weibo has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weibo
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $18.00 to $14.60 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Benchmark lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Weibo from $24.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weibo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.52.
Check Out Our Latest Report on WB
Weibo Company Profile
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Weibo
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- GSK is a remedy for the winter investment blahs
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- After blowout earnings, Integer may be headed to new highs
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Banking and trucking: Is the economy rolling toward troubles?
Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.