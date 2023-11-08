Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives $54.87 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.87.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WAL shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 33.8% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAL opened at $46.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.24. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $81.17. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

