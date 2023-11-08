Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,017 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Western Digital by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,595,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $851,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,325 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,606,474 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $399,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511,896 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Western Digital by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 4,791,879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $181,756,000 after acquiring an additional 365,964 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,791,879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $181,756,000 after buying an additional 365,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $173,893,000 after buying an additional 80,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,397,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $98,515.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,559.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,397,003.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $47.14.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Western Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.07.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

