Wheels Up Experience (UP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) will release its 09/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Wheels Up Experience to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.40) by $0.71. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 192.29% and a negative net margin of 38.75%. The company had revenue of $335.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.76 million. On average, analysts expect Wheels Up Experience to post $-12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UP stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Wheels Up Experience has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32.

In related news, insider Mark Briffa sold 9,904 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $36,050.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 8,413.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,069,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,021,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,946,000 after buying an additional 4,777,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,103,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,068,000 after buying an additional 2,173,061 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,520,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 1,130,655 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,319,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 874,829 shares during the period. 37.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States. The company offers membership programs, charter, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel services. It also provides freight, safety, and security solutions, as well as managed services. The company serves individuals, industry, government, and civil organizations.

