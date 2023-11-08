William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Repligen in a report issued on Monday, November 6th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.55.

Repligen Price Performance

RGEN opened at $150.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.77. Repligen has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $212.17.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.68 million. Repligen had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Repligen by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Repligen by 90.2% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $145,673.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,351,532.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

