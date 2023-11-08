William Blair Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huron Consulting Group in a report issued on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.55. The consensus estimate for Huron Consulting Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HURN. Barrington Research increased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark increased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HURN stock opened at $103.07 on Monday. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after buying an additional 589,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 351.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,973,000 after buying an additional 535,936 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1,758.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,789,000 after buying an additional 376,523 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,300,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 832.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 118,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 2,100 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $208,215.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,567.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Debra Zumwalt sold 259 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total transaction of $25,420.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,862. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 2,100 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $208,215.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,281,567.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,856 over the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

