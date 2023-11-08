William Blair Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Cross Country Healthcare in a report issued on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Cross Country Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $442.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $18.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $36.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 54.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 722,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,297,000 after purchasing an additional 255,052 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 88.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 343,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 161,223 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 117.6% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 269,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 145,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 32.5% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 38,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cross Country Healthcare

In other news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $131,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $131,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Krug sold 6,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $119,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,195.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

