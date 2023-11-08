William Blair Comments on S&P Global Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of S&P Global in a research note issued on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.17. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $12.56 per share.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.18.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $384.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $372.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $122.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $312.64 and a 1 year high of $428.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P Global

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 117,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,910,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total value of $76,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,188. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,188. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,600 shares of company stock worth $4,105,838 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

About S&P Global

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.