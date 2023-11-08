William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of eXp World in a research note issued on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for eXp World’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for eXp World’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of eXp World from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of eXp World in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $13.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 450.33 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.70. eXp World has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $25.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. eXp World’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

In other eXp World news, Director Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,297,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,302,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other eXp World news, insider Jose Enrique Valdes sold 49,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $1,094,247.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,628.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,297,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,302,702.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,456,347 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 124.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,424,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 82.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,568,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,767 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 114.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 881,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,840,000 after acquiring an additional 769,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 111.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,329,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,873,000 after acquiring an additional 700,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

