William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.56. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $830.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CAKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Cheesecake Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on CAKE

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $30.75 on Monday. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.65.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.