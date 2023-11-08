William Blair Weighs in on Assurant, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Assurant in a report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $15.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.80. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $14.18 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q1 2024 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.80 EPS.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.20.

NYSE AIZ opened at $159.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.63 and a 200-day moving average of $135.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Assurant has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $167.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

In other news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Assurant by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Assurant by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Assurant by 1,526.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Assurant by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

