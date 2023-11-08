William Blair Weighs in on CRA International, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CRA International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.47. The consensus estimate for CRA International’s current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRAI. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of CRA International in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on CRA International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CRA International Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $91.71 on Monday. CRA International has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $128.10. The firm has a market cap of $641.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.46.

CRA International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This is an increase from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total value of $528,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,158 shares in the company, valued at $17,871,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in CRA International by 19.7% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 365,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,316,000 after acquiring an additional 60,322 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in CRA International by 1,301.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 51,278 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CRA International by 4,587.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Stories

