Wix.com (WIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Wix.com Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $88.81 on Wednesday. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $66.82 and a twelve month high of $102.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.74 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Wix.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,669,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 388.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 35,091 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on Wix.com
Wix.com Company Profile
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wix.com
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- GSK is a remedy for the winter investment blahs
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- After blowout earnings, Integer may be headed to new highs
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Banking and trucking: Is the economy rolling toward troubles?
Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.