Wix.com (WIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wix.com Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $88.81 on Wednesday. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $66.82 and a twelve month high of $102.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.74 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Wix.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,669,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 388.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 35,091 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, August 14th. DA Davidson started coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Wix.com from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.88.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

