WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KLG. TD Cowen started coverage on WK Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on WK Kellogg in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on WK Kellogg in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of WK Kellogg

Shares of KLG opened at $10.46 on Monday. WK Kellogg has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WK Kellogg stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of WK Kellogg at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About WK Kellogg

(Get Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.