Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a report issued on Monday, November 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $589.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Williams Trading downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.21. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $18.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 17.4% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $29,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 160,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,340. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently -11.17%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

