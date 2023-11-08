Xometry (XMTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $111.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.27 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 22.91% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. On average, analysts expect Xometry to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Xometry Stock Performance
Shares of Xometry stock opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $788.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.27. Xometry has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.28.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xometry during the first quarter worth about $33,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Xometry by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Xometry in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Xometry by 81.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Xometry by 209.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.
Xometry
Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.
