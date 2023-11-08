Xometry (XMTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $111.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.27 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 22.91% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. On average, analysts expect Xometry to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Xometry Stock Performance

Shares of Xometry stock opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $788.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.27. Xometry has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Insider Activity at Xometry

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Peter Goguen sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $78,497.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 189,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,917.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Peter Goguen sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $78,497.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 189,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,917.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director George Hornig sold 25,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $418,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,434.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,258 shares of company stock valued at $513,271 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xometry during the first quarter worth about $33,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Xometry by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Xometry in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Xometry by 81.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Xometry by 209.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

