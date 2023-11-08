XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XPEV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in XPeng by 148.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in XPeng in the second quarter valued at $573,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in XPeng in the first quarter valued at $2,415,000. Hao Advisors Management Ltd increased its holdings in XPeng by 56.3% in the first quarter. Hao Advisors Management Ltd now owns 1,094,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,155,000 after buying an additional 394,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in XPeng by 24.4% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XPEV shares. HSBC raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on XPeng from $6.28 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on XPeng from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.40 price objective on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.18.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $23.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.16). XPeng had a negative net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $698.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

