YETI (YETI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect YETI to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. YETI has set its FY23 guidance at $2.23-$2.32 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. YETI had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $402.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.70 million. On average, analysts expect YETI to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE YETI opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. YETI has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $51.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day moving average of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.41.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of YETI from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.94.

In other news, CFO Michael John Mcmullen sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $118,276.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,507.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 67.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in YETI by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in YETI in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in YETI by 47.1% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

