Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report issued on Thursday, November 2nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FCX. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:FCX opened at $34.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $33.05 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average is $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.