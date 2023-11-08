Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Downgraded to Market Perform at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

ZNTL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.03. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $721.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.90.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.13. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 5,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $106,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 387,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,974.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 5,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $106,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 387,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,974.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carrie Brownstein sold 10,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $207,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,110 shares of company stock valued at $439,395 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

