ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,200 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.18% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $29.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.50). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.60 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.40 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

See Also

