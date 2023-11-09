2,014 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Dover by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Dover by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 79,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 70,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE DOV opened at $130.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.23.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

