24,626 Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 73,892 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,762 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Annaly Capital Management

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Shares of NLY stock opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $24.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.94%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

